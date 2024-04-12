City of Ganja declared sports capital of CIS in 2025

12 April 2024 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

The city of Ganja was declared the sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2025.

At a press conference held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov with the Secretary General of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, he read the text of the joint statement of the participants of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Minsk. The statement states that a decision was made to declare the city of Ganja in 2025 and the city of Almaty as the sports capital of the CIS in 2026.

Also, the heads and representatives of the diplomatic offices made a decision on the main institutions of the CIS in the field of ensuring safe conditions for the professional activity of journalists and preventing violations of their rights, investigating the problems of ensuring military security, training, retraining and professional development of personnel for judicial systems. Also, a decision was made on the establishment of a single jubilee medal named "80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945" and the draft Convention on the legal status of delegations sent to the CIS member states.

