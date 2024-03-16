Azerbaijan standing target for cyber attacks during many years, says deputy minister

16 March 2024 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan has been a target for cyber attacks for many years, the country's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said during the panel session themed "Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and a New Security Paradigm in the Cyber Warfare Epoch" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Mammadov emphasized that relevant departments have intensified their efforts to enhance cybersecurity. However, with the rapid pace of digital advancement, existing cybersecurity measures struggle to keep up.

He noted the escalating frequency of cyber attacks worldwide, underscoring the pressing need for specialized professionals in this field. Azerbaijan, like many others, faces significant challenges in this regard. Mammadov stressed the necessity of developing more adaptable and accessible cybersecurity strategies, as well as joining international treaties and agreements to mitigate the risk of cyber warfare.

The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by representatives from numerous countries and prestigious international organizations, is facilitating discussions on various global issues, including cybersecurity challenges, climate change, and geopolitical tensions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAzw