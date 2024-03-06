Azerbaijan fully pays UN membership fee for 2024

6 March 2024 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan has successfully fulfilled its financial obligation by fully remitting the membership fee to the UN budget for the year 2024, Azernews reports.

Consistent with the previous year, Azerbaijan demonstrated promptness in submitting its membership fee, placing it among the early contributors to the organization's funds.

Currently, a total of 75 member states, including Azerbaijan, have completed the payment of their respective membership fees by contributing to the overall UN budget.

The determination of the membership fee's magnitude relies on various criteria, with solvency being one of the key factors considered.

These funds are primarily allocated to cover the administrative expenses of essential UN entities such as the General Assembly, special committees, and the secretariat. A notable portion of the funds is directed towards supporting peacekeeping missions.

Azerbaijan's membership in the UN dates back to its election on March 2, 1992, during the 46th session of the UN General Assembly. The occasion was marked by the raising of Azerbaijan's national flag at the UN headquarters in New York. Subsequently, on May 6, Azerbaijan's permanent representation at the UN officially commenced its operations.

