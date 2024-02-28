Baku to host ECO Tour Operators Forum

28 February 2024 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Economic Cooperation Organization's (ECO) member countries' tour operator forum is planned to be held in Baku in the coming months, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The event will last 2 days. Within the framework of the forum, an excursion to Icherisheher, to the historical-architectural reserve "Ateshgah Temple" will be organised.

Recall that the 1st Forum of ECO Heads of Tourism Associations, unions, and other Tourism Stakeholders was held in virtual format on 20th June 2022 under the chairmanship of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). The event was attended by delegates from the ECO countries including private stakeholders and members of Tourism Associations from Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan as well as public representatives from the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

Founded as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 by the Iran Islamic Republic, Pakistan Republic, and Turkiye Republic, the Forum was rechristened the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in 1985.

The ECO stretched the fabric of its cooperative partnership in the early 1990s, welcoming the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as five Central Asian nations, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Republic of Uzbekistan, as its members.

