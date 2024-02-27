OIC Secretary General says Khojaly was result of Armenia's illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories

27 February 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hessein Brahim, paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports, citing the institution's press service.

The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Armenian Republic. He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013, and to Resolution No. 47/49-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992", adopted by the 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in 2023, which considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against the civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorised Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens, were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured, is still unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz