Director-General of ICESCO sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

12 February 2024 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director-General of ICESCO, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your landslide victory in the recent election is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Azerbaijan have placed in your leadership. It is also a reflection of your dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of your nation.

We at ICESCO look forward to continuing our collaboration with Azerbaijan under your esteemed leadership, working towards the advancement of education, science, and culture in the Islamic world. Your ongoing support for initiatives that promote cultural exchange, scientific research, and educational development has had a positive impact on the region, and we are confident that, with your renewed mandate, Azerbaijan will achieve even greater milestones in the coming years.

Let me also express my personal admiration for your remarkable leadership in promoting the youth and advancing the peace and prosperity that resonate deeply throughout the entire Islamic world.

Once again, congratulations on your re-election, and may your continued tenure bring prosperity and success to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik

Director-General of the ICESCO"

---

