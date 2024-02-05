Campaigning for presidential elections ends tomorrow
Election campaign related to the extraordinary presidential election will end tomorrow. The campaign will be stopped at 8:00 on February 6, Azernews reports.
Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7. On January 9, the registration of presidential candidacy was completed. 7 candidates will compete in the election.
The candidates for the post of president are:
1. Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party;
2. Zahid Oruj, nominated by himself;
3. Razi Nurullayev, a presidential candidate from the National Front Party;
4. Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of the Grand Establishment Party;
5. Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party;
6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All-Azerbaijani Popular Front Party.
7. Fuad Aliyev, whose candidacy was nominated by himself.
---
