Azerbaijani Railways reveals its investments in 2023

4 February 2024 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC invested 35 million AZN ($20.58 million) by optimizing costs and ensuring additional income, Azernews reports citing the company.

“One of the main achievements of the joint-stock company is large investment projects using its own funds. Last year, due to investments, 16 km of rails were replaced, 22 km of tracks were overhauled at the stations of Keshla, Bilajari, Yeni Surakhany-Surakhany, Yeni Surakhany-Hovsan, the port of Zira was connected to the railway network for the first time, the roads of the Bilajari sorting park began to be restored for the first time since the 1960s,” the company said.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Railways is the national state-owned rail transport operator in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi), 1,520 mm ( 4 ft 1127⁄32 in) gauge network is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The headquarters of the Azerbaijan Railways is in the capital Baku.

