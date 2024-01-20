Neither we nor they have any hidden territorial claims against each other: Armenian PM

20 January 2024 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku and Yerevan demand a mutual guarantee that they have no territorial claims against each other, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page, Azernews reports.

"We want additional mutual guarantees from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan from us, that neither we nor they have any hidden territorial claims against each other," the minister said .

This is a working process that should be treated as such, Pashinyan added.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, speaking at the Forum " Garabagh: Returning Home after 30 Years. Achievements and Difficulties", organised by ADA University in cooperation with the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, said Azerbaijan needs firm guarantees that there will be no more attempts of revanchism in Armenia, because we are aware of what is happening in Armenia.

"We are also aware that Armenia has numerous bad 'advisers' in some European capitals. We would like there to be no war at all between the two countries. And for that there should be guarantees," the head of state said.

