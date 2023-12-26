Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for cooperation in aviation and innovations

26 December 2023 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

At the meeting, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili, discussed issues of cooperation in the field of aviation and innovations, Azernews reports.

The information about this was posted by the minister in his account on social network X.

"We met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to our country, Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili, and discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, particularly in the field of aviation and innovation," the minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz