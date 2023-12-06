Azerbaijan discussed support for trade initiatives with UK [PHOTOS]

6 December 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan and the UK discussed issues of stimulating joint activities in the field of energy, export support, investments, and mutual initiatives in the field of trade, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it in his account on the social network X.

"The current state and prospective directions of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK were discussed with UK Export Minister Lord Malcolm Offord," the minister wrote.

🇦🇿🇬🇧 Birləşmiş Krallığın ixrac üzrə naziri cənab Lord Malkolm Offord ilə #Azərbaycan və #BöyükBritaniya arasında #iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın mövcud vəziyyətini və perspektiv istiqamətlərini nəzərdən keçirdik:



– #Enerji sahəsində birgə fəaliyyətin stimullaşdırılması;



– #İxrac,… pic.twitter.com/sYmatM5mYw — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) December 6, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz