Azerbaijan donates humanitarian demining machine to Ukraine

25 November 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan donated a humanitarian demining machine, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Seymur Mardaliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine on his official X account.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan donated the humanitarian demining machine promised at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in London in June 2023.

He also added that specialists from the Azerbaijani producer company Improtex Industries have started training of Ukrainian experts on the exploitation of the machine.

Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 has donated machine for humanitarian demining to Ukraine 🇺🇦 pledged at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London this June. Specialists from producer company “Improtex Industries” 🇦🇿 have started trainings of Ukrainian experts on its exploitation. 🇦🇿🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/611CMpRVHK — Seymur Mardaliyev (@SMardaliyev) November 25, 2023

