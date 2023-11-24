Tajik President attends SPECA Exhibition in Baku Expo Centre [PHOTOS]

24 November 2023 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is acquainted with the exhibition entitled "SPECA Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development," which opened in the Baku Expo Centre on November 24, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was organised on a special initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of SPECA Week, the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev informed the high-level guests about the exhibition. It was reported that the exhibition, organised on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of SPECA, features stands from SPECA countries only. The stands exhibit samples of products of state enterprises and private companies from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. All stands were set up by Azerbaijan in a uniform design format.

The President of Tajikistan familiarised himself with the products manufactured under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the centre of the Azerbaijani national stand of the exhibition. It was noted that alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, canned products, confectionery, dried fruits, dairy products, and cosmetics produced by 33 companies of Azerbaijan, as well as handicrafts of ABAD craftsmen, are presented here.

It was reported that 88 types of defence products, including various types of firearms, close combat weapons, mortars, ammunition of various calibres, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc., produced in the institutions of the Ministry of Defence are on display here. Unlike previous exhibitions, this exhibition is the first to showcase the newly created large-calibre machine gun, "AN-12.7".

Then the President of Tajikistan familiarised himself with the national stands of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In conclusion, the distinguished guest left a note in the book of honoured guests.

---

