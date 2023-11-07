President Ilham Aliyev examined projects of restoration and reconstruction of some buildings on Panah Ali Khan Street to be implemented by Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

7 November 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have got acquainted with the restoration and reconstruction projects to be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in some buildings located on the Panah Ali Khan Street in Shusha.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the projects to be implemented.

---

