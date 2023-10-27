Georgia says it is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan, Armenia from neutral position

27 October 2023 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

"Georgia is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia from a neutral position," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said while giving a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heydar Aliyev State Drama Theatre in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

"The Georgian government is ready to participate in establishing long-term peace in the region," Garibashvili emphasized.

Noting that the building of the theatre was constructed within the framework of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader, Heydar Aliyev, the Prime Minister said it testifies to the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Prime Minister recalled that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Georgia some time ago and the meeting held there was very productive.

PM thanked Prime Minister Ali Asadov for coming to Tbilisi to participate in the 4th International Silk Road Forum and highly appreciated his visit.

