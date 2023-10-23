ADA University holds Focus Group discussion on Great Return among IDPs Garadagh district

23 October 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The project "Conducting a sociological survey among internally displaced persons and preparing preliminary forecasts for the purpose of ensuring the return and reintegration of the population to the territories freed from occupation" was carried out by ADA University in cooperation with the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education continue, Azernews reports.

On the basis of the order of the State Committee for the Affairs of the Project Refugees and IDPs, the priority direction "Return of the population and creation of sustainable communities in the territories" of the Action Plan of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the territories liberated from the occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is "Reintegration for adaptation of the population to new living conditions" organization of events" is carried out in the direction of activity.

The regular Focus Group discussion held within the framework of the project was organized on October 18 in Gobu settlement of the Garadagh district.



A total of 28 former IDPs participated in group discussions. During the discussion, they answered questions revealing their opinions and suggestions, expectations, as well as reintegration needs and potentials regarding voluntary, dignified and safe return to their native lands.