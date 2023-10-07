Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh close 3 monitoring posts

7 October 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in the territory of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan have closed three observation posts over the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that two permanent and one temporary observation posts were closed.

According to the data of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as of October 2, 2,608 small arms, 235 grenade launchers, 60 cannons and howitzers, 31 units of armoured vehicles, etc. were confiscated after the completion of local anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

To recall, dismantling of temporary observation posts along the former line of contact between the parties in the Asgaran, Aghdara, and Shusha districts has been completed.

Earlier, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the length of stay of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh would be determined in contact with Baku based on the situation in the region.

“The duration of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in Garabagh will be determined in contact with Baku, depending on the situation on the ground,” she explained.

Recall that the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to areas of Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the tripartite Declaration dated November 10, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz