Azerbaijan FM meets with US official representative [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

On 28 September, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, Azernews reports, citing FM.

The meeting discussed the current situation in the region after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activites, as well as issues of humanitarian aid.

Previously, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Samantha Power, Special Representative of the US President, Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the US Department of State.

---

