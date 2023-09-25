Ammunition found in territory of company illegally operated in Garabagh [PHOTOS]

25 September 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

The next combat vehicles, military equipment, as well as ammunition in civilian outbuildings used as storage were seized in various areas of the Garabagh region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry.

A large number of missiles, artillery shells, and mines, as well as ammunition of various calibers, were found in the storage.

It should be noted that the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and combat vehicles continues in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz