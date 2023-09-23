We expect Garabagh Armenians to fulfil all obligations

23 September 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov gave an interview to BBC radio, Azernews reports.

In the interview Elchin Amirbayov spoke about the results of local anti-terrorist measures implemented in Azerbaijan and the process of reintegration of Garabagh Armenians into our society.

"The central authorities of Azerbaijan expect the Garabagh Armenians to fulfil all the commitments they have undertaken, first of all to release the armed formations and lay down their weapons, as well as to withdraw the rest of Armenia's occupation forces from our sovereign territory," he said. .

Amirbayov said that the humanitarian situation in Garabagh is gradually improving, as both Lachin road and Agdam road are actively functioning. He reminded that yesterday the central authorities sent four trucks of humanitarian aid with food and hygiene products to Khankendi. In addition, Russian peacekeepers also delivered humanitarian aid.

"We intend to continue to provide this population with everything they need. We are actively working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is engaged in evacuating the wounded. We believe that all other needs of the Armenian residents of Garabagh will be met, including electricity and heat," the presidential spokesman said.

According to Elchin Amirbayov, the meeting held in Yevlakh was very important because it gave us the opportunity to familiarise the representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh in detail with our ideas regarding the reintegration of the peaceful Armenian population of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society.

"The process has begun and we hope that the situation will stabilise and peace will be established on Azerbaijani soil," he stressed.

