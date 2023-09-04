Azerbaijani MPs meet with Israeli counterparts [PHOTOS]

4 September 2023 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

On September 4, a meeting was held between members of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis and members of the Friendship Group of the Israeli Parliament with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov welcomed the delegation led by Yevgeny Sovan, a member of the Israeli Knesset Friendship Group with Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction to see them in the Azerbaijani parliament.

Speaking about the relations established between our countries in various fields, the chairman of the committee noted that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel raised the quality of cooperation between our countries to a new level. He highly appreciated the close ties between our states and peoples and stressed that Azerbaijan, which is the birthplace of many religions and peoples, has also been the homeland of the Jews since ancient times.

Yevgeny Sova, a member of the Israel Parliament's Friendship Group with Azerbaijan, thanked for the hospitality and sincere attitude. He spoke about the ties that bind our countries and shared his views on deepening relations.

During the conversation, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Sevinj Fataliyeva, MPs Sevil Mikayilova, Asim Mollazade, Nasib Makhamaliyev, and Nigar Arpadarai, Israeli Knesset MPs Tatyana Mazarsky, Osher Shkalim and Almog Cohen discussed issues of cooperation and inter-parliamentary relations. based on mutual respect and the national interests of both countries, they spoke about the importance of development.

Then, at the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of interest to the parties.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz