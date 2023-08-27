Azerbaijani community in Lithuania appeals to United Nations Office at Geneva

27 August 2023 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuanian Azerbaijani Association "Gunash" has made an appeal to the international community for the recognition and support of Azerbaijan's ongoing peace efforts.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the appeal addressed on behalf of the Association to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva reads: “After the 2020 conflict came to a halt, Azerbaijan took steps towards reconciliation, proposing a peaceful framework focused on enhancing regional harmony and collaboration. We have consistently voiced our sincere desire to cultivate lasting peace and understanding between our nations, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

Yet, in spite of our authentic endeavors, there appear to be lingering revanchist attitudes in Armenia that complicate the peace process. The global influence of the Armenian diaspora is undeniable and, at times, appears to hinder the progress towards peace. In an era where information spreads instantaneously, distinguishing truth from misconception is becoming increasingly challenging. Though the most vocal narratives often capture the spotlight, loudness doesn't necessarily mean accuracy.

A critical issue, often overlooked in international discussions, is the dangers that civilians and soldiers in the Karabakh region confront. Due to explosives laid by Armenian troops, the entire region has become a mine hazard. Regrettably, this has resulted in the death and injury of over 300 innocent individuals.

Moreover, over the past three years, our continuous endeavors to highlight the environmental crisis in the Karabakh area to relevant international organisations have faced hurdles. Expansive sections of woodlands have been cut down, our waterways suffer from contamination, and the rich biodiversity of the region is on the brink. Additionally, various human settlements, encompassing towns and villages, have seen extensive destruction.

This ecological harm endangers not just the region's natural habitats but also the ways of life and ancestral traditions of its people. Such actions could lead to permanent repercussions, leaving a lasting impact for future generations.

Despite assertions from the Armenian authorities, communication pathways to Karabakh remain unobstructed. Azerbaijan's singular expectation is to retain control over its territories, inclusive of its transportation corridors. We contend that managing the flow of people and commodities within our recognized borders is a rational request, particularly since these areas are globally acknowledged as Azerbaijani lands.

For thirty years, our citizens have shouldered the weight of occupation, while Armenia ignored the resolutions provided by the United Nations. Throughout this extended period, Azerbaijan's pleas were often suppressed, culminating in the devastating conflict we recently endured.

Recent maneuvers by Armenia appear to pave the way for another potential flare-up in our region. The international community needs to understand that Azerbaijan is not interested in a new war. Instead, our focus is on the revitalization and transformation of our lands, envisioning a promising future. Transparent monitoring mechanisms and resources are at hand, showcasing the substantial financial commitments Azerbaijan is channeling into these regions. Developmental projects, including new urban centers, transportation hubs, educational institutions, infrastructure, and demining initiatives, are underway. Would a country genuinely looking for strife invest so profoundly in progress?

In contrast, it's worth recalling the state of the territories under Armenian control for three decades – characterized by neglect and deterioration. Doesn't this vividly demonstrate their indifference towards genuine peace? Regrettably, this oversight resulted in the eruption of hostilities.

Our unyielding aspiration is for peace – a sentiment we argue should resonate globally, notably with respected entities such as the United Nations. Recognizing the present world is inundated with misinformation, often fueled by energetic diaspora movements, it's essential that these narratives don't eclipse logic and global regulations.

In earnest anticipation of being genuinely understood, we appeal for the UN's backing in our quest for enduring tranquility and implore all stakeholders to transcend polarizing narratives, focusing instead on unity and collaboration.

Given these considerations, we respectfully call on the United Nations Office at Geneva to acknowledge our apprehensions and foster productive discussions among the concerned parties. Only through empathy, collaboration, and mutual esteem can we aspire to secure the enduring peace our region profoundly seeks.”

