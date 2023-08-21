Fuzuli resident: I express my gratitude to everyone who shared joy of our return [PHOTOS]

21 August 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

"We are returning to our native land - to Fuzuli. We are very happy about it. But for 30 years we have lost many loved ones. We remember the memory of them with sadness" said Ramil Abbasov, a resident of Fuzuli who returned to his homeland, Azernews reports.

"I express my gratitude to everyone who shared the joy of our return. May God protect our state and army. We are grateful to the head of our state for giving us this joy," he said.

Ilaha Zeynalova: We are very happy that we are returning to our native land after 30 years

We are very happy to be returning to our homeland after thirty years. These wonderful feelings are very difficult to put into words. We are living our happiest day.

Said Ilaha Zeynalova, a resident of Fizuli who returned to the homeland of her ancestors. Telling that they left Fizuli when her daughter was one year old, I. Zeynalova said that now she is returning to her homeland after 30 years.

"I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev who gave us this happiness, pray for the pardon of our martyrs, wish strong health to our veterans," the Fuzuli resident said.

---

