Head of State Border Guard Service inspected indoor arena built for equestrians [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

On August 16, Chief of State Border Service and Commander of Border Troops Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev inspected the indoor arena built for equestrians in the Equestrian Sports Complex of the State Border Guard Service, Azernews reports, citing SBS.

According to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, the participants of the ceremony got acquainted with the conditions created on the territory of the military unit and viewed a photo exhibition related to the activities of the equestrian center.

At the event, due to the highest care of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, special attention is paid to the development of equestrian sport, as well as in all spheres of sport in our country. and it was noted that they represented our country at a high level at prestigious events and international competitions and achieved success.

In the past in "Sarhadchi" equestrian complex the most modern infrastructure corresponding to international standards was created, study and application of the best practices of using service animals in the protection of the state border, as well as popularization and development of equestrian sport in our country, disclosure of sports talents, training and upbringing of the younger generation, received nationwide recognition, it was emphasized that the center successfully works in the direction of propaganda of traditions and healthy way of life.

A special program on Garabagh and Dilbaz horses was shown by the "Cavaliers" group in the newly built indoor arena, the "Konkur" team performed exemplarily, and the games of the "Tsovken" teams were watched in the open arena.

