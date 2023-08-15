Turkish media representatives visit Garabagh and East Zangazur [PHOTOS]

15 August 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

On 14 August, media representatives of the Republic of Turkiye visited Garabagh and East Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The media representatives traveled for the first time to the liberated city of Aghdam.

Here they will familiarise themselves with the destruction caused by Armenia during the occupation and the extensive construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the liberation of Aghdam.

