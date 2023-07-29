Azerbaijan restricts inappropriate use of radio electronic equipment

29 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The installation and operation of radio-electronic means without the appropriate authorization is prohibited in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

This was reflected in the decision of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on amendments to the "Rules of allocation, registration, use of radio frequencies and establishment of fees" approved by Decision #22 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 1, 2007.

The second sentence of paragraph 1.3 is given in new edition. According to the amendment, it is prohibited to design, install and operate radio-electronic means using radio frequencies without a decision on allocation of radio frequencies, except for subjects of defense, intelligence and counterintelligence activities, as well as installation and operation of radio-electronic means without permission for use of radio-electronic means established by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Prior to the amendment, the second sentence of paragraph 1.3 of the Decree read "production, import and operation of radio-electronic means using radio frequencies without a decision on allocation of radio frequencies, except for subjects of defense, intelligence and counterintelligence activities, are prohibited" - says Ali Asadov.

