Proposals of victorious Azerbaijan are discussed at diplomatic table

16 July 2023 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

After Azerbaijan's complete victory in the victorious war and the capitulation of the enemy, the complete superiority of our state at the diplomatic table is clearly visible, this üas told by Azerbaijani MP Rashad Mahmudov, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

“Today, the legal position of Azerbaijan, established by international law and historical facts, is fully strengthened by our military and economic power. The excellent foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev is marked by the recognition of our legitimate position in all international centers and states. Our country's reputation in the international arena has been strengthened to such an extent that even the most staunchly pro-Armenian external forces have lost their ability to defend their subordinates. It is for this reason that after the 44-day war, the meetings held with Armenia either bilaterally or through mediators take into account only Azerbaijan's position and Azerbaijan's proposals are on the table.”

The deputy said the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitation of President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel drew special attention in this regard. As is known, the visit was organized for the next Azerbaijani-Armenian meeting mediated by the European Union. In general, relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan have reached the highest peak in recent years, especially the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel has made great efforts for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The Azerbaijani side has always openly stated that the Brussels format is effective. The upcoming meeting was also of great importance from the point of view of approaching peace. The course of the meeting and the statements made show that although Azerbaijan is strong in all aspects, it is still committed to the position of peace and is trying to achieve stability in the region with all its capabilities.

Undoubtedly, the peace-loving position of Azerbaijan, which does not create tension, showing tolerance to the next Armenian provocations in the region, is in the focus of attention of international political centers, blocs and superpowers. This point was one of the main factors that strengthened the position of our state in the negotiations.

After all, Charles Michel's press release following his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seemed to fully express the interests of our country. Armenia's recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was once again clearly stated, and Charles Michel said that the leaders once again firmly reaffirmed that they respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia, which is 29.8 thousand square kilometers, and of Azerbaijan, which is 86.6 thousand square kilometers. One of the important points in the statement following the meeting was the issue of the Zangezur corridor. The fact that the European Union has clearly stated its economic and political interest in this issue gives reason to think that all of Armenia's maneuvers will end in failure.

In conclusion, the MP noted that the Belgian meeting was remembered as another diplomatic victory of our country represented by the President of Azerbaijan. Once again everyone recognized that the only way to achieve peace in the region depends on Armenia's rejection of all provocative positions and acceptance of Azerbaijan's legitimate demands. President Ilham Aliyev impressed the world with his invincible military valor as the victorious Commander-in-Chief in the Patriotic War. Today, the head of our state as President ensures the national interests of our country, displaying his power of invincible diplomat in all international events and negotiations with Armenia. Before this power all are doomed to accept the truths of Azerbaijan! This is the apparent reality.

