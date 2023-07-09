Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army positions

9 July 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

On July 8 from 11:40 PM Baku time to 06:05 AM on July 9, the units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions located in Yukhari Shorja and Zarkand settlements of Basarkecher district, Karchevan settlements of Agaraq district, fired the Azerbaijan Army positions located in Bazikarkhana and Demirchidam of Kalbajar district, Kilit settlements of Ordubad district in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with small arms of various calibers, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

On July 8, from 10:35PM to 11:10PM Baku time, positions of our Army located in the direction of Shusha and Kalbajar regions were also fired upon by members of illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Azerbaijan Army have taken retaliatory measures in these directions.

In addition, the quadcopters belonging to the armed forces of Armenia attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of our army located in the territories of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Lachin district, and the quadcopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed groups attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of our units located in the direction of Tagaverd village, Khojavend district.

As a result of the immediate measures taken, the activity of quadcopters attempting to fly over our positions was prevented.

At the same time, with the involvement of engineering equipment, the activities of illegal Armenian armed groups, which attempted to expand supply roads in various directions, dig trenches, prepare shelters, as well as install surveillance cameras in combat positions, were successfully prevented as a result of the measures taken by our units.

