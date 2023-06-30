French Ambassadress to Azerbaijan summoned to MFA

30 June 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

French Ambassadress to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Aznews reports.

The ambassadress was asked to clarify the recent meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and representatives of Armenia's Dashnaktsutyun party and the Armenian lobby in France and statements in the press about some of the opinions expressed by the French president at this meeting.

It was brought to the attention of the ambassadress that the French side should clarify these statements made on behalf of Macron.

Thus, representatives of Dashnaktsutyun party and the Armenian lobby in their statements in the media, quoting Emmanuel Macron, noted that, immediately after the Chisinau meeting, the French president said that he was more active in the "Karabakh issue" than Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, and would further strengthen this activity.

In response, the ambassadress said that she had no information on this issue.

The Azerbaijani side is waiting for Paris to confirm or refute the opinions expressed on behalf of Emmanuel Macron. If they are confirmed, it is possible that official Baku will take appropriate steps at the diplomatic level.

---

