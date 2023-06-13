President: Opening of the Zangazur corridor is inevitable

13 June 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

“We have had an exchange of views on the soonest opening of the Zangazur corridor. The sooner it opens, the better it is. Opening of the Zangazur corridor is inevitable,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

President also pointed out the importance of opening of the corridor not only for Azerbaijan but for many countries.

“We will continue our efforts in this direction either way. Opening of this corridor will open up new opportunities for all the countries and have a positive impact on the regional cooperation,” the Azerbaijani President underlined.

