Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait send letter to Azerbaijani President
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend my warm regards and heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.
On this festive day, I wish you long life, happiness, success, and continuous progress and prosperity your country and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.
With deep respect,
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz