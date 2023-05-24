President of Czech sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

24 May 2023 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

May I extend to you and to people of your country my sincere congratulations on the National Day of Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Our countries enjoy friendly relations and I believe that we will be able to further develop these relations in every way through our joint efforts.

I wish you, Excellency, every success, happiness and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Petr Pavel,

President of the Czech Republic

---

