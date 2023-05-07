Azerbaijani Parliament starts greening campaign on occasion of National Leader's 100th anniversary

7 May 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today, under the organization of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), a greening campaign timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Mushfigabad settlement.

Azernews reports, citing local media outlets that Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ali Huseynli, Deputy Speakers Adil Aliyev, Fazail Ibrahimli, committee chairmen, deputies and staff of the parliamentary apparatus participated in the greening action.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, who participated in the greening campaign, said that Eldar pine and olive trees were planted in the action.

The purpose of the action is to improve the ecological situation, to continue the traditions of promoting ecological culture and care for nature in the society, to contribute to the protection of the environment by encouraging the planting of trees and the reproduction of greenery.



