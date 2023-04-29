Azerbaijani PM meets with President of International Automobile Federation

29 April 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), former rally driver, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Azernews reports.

The successful holding of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was emphasized at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on the work done to improve road safety and improve road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The prospects of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the FIA were also discussed.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will be held from April 28 to April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.

