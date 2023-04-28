Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink protocol on cooperation

28 April 2023 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop have signed a Protocol on Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The document was signed during the Azerbaijani official's working visit to Turkiye's Ankara to participate in the XII plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

The speakers expressed confidence that this document will contribute to the further development of relations.

During the meeting, Sentop noted that bilateral relations are at their peak and the peoples of the two countries will always be together in joy and in sorrow.

According to him, Turkiye has supported and continues to support Azerbaijan at all times, whether during the 44-day Patriotic War or after it, when Azerbaijan began to restore its lands after the occupation.

He strongly condemned the burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the opening of the European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia a few days ago, calling it an act of vandalism.

In turn, Gafarova spoke about the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye on all international platforms, about the great role of friendship between the heads of the two states in developing unity and achieving a strategic union at a high level. The speaker mentioned the signing of the Shusha Declaration by the leaders of the two countries after the end of the Patriotic War. The signing of this document again demonstrated the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood to the world, and the Declaration itself raised relations to a new height.

"I believe that the “Cooperation Protocol” that we signed between the two countries at the end of our talks will make a great contribution to the continuation of the close contact between our Parliaments and to cooperation in all fields," Sentop tweeted.

Azerbaycan Millî Meclis Başkanı kıymetli dostum Sahibe Gafarova ve beraberindeki heyeti Gazi Meclisimizde misafir ettik.



Baş başa ve heyetler arası gerçekleştirdiğimiz görüşmelerde “iki devlet bir millet” düsturuyla inşa ettiğimiz ilişkilerimizin, artarak devam etmesinden… pic.twitter.com/PdZx1FsglO — Mustafa Şentop (@MustafaSentop) April 27, 2023

---

