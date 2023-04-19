President: Opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel indicates high level of our relations

19 April 2023 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel indicates the high level of our relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen, Azernews reports.

Having stressed good political ties between the two countries, the President emphasized that relations between the two countries are based on friendship, mutual trust, respect and support. Saying that the bilateral cooperation agenda is expanding, President Ilham Aliyev specially underlined the activity of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, and expressed hope that it could contribute to the diversification of relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz