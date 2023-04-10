Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan visit Astana International Financial Centre [UPDATE]

10 April 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have visited the Astana International Financial Centre.

Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Renat Bekturov briefed the heads of state about the potential of the Financial Centre for attracting investments and supporting regional initiatives, arousing interest of international investors in Azerbaijani projects and investment structure.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of reliable and favorable investment climate for free operation of shareholders. On the Middle Corridor, the head of state noted that this corridor is important not only for expanding transit capabilities but also development of business in various spheres.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev signed the guest book.

