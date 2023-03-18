President: We are building and creating in all liberated lands

18 March 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

“We applied force to restore our territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter, liberated the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community, expelled the enemy, crushed the Armenian army, and brought it to its knees,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

“We are building and creating now, including here in the village of Talish, in the settlement of Sugovushan, in Hadrut, in Shusha and all other liberated lands,” the head of state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz