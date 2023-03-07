Jeyhun Bayramov meets his Ghanaian counterpart in Qatar

7 March 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey within the framework of a business trip to Qatar to participate in the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5), Azernews reports citing MFA.

First, Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his Ghanaian counterpart on the occasion of Ghana’s national day and wished progress, peace, and tranquility to the friendly people of Ghana.

The meeting discussed issues included in the agenda of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms and discussed potential directions of future cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov gave detailed information about the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in the post-conflict period, as well as the current security situation in the region. He noted that the ongoing Armenian military provocations, including the incident on March 5, once again show that this country is not interested in achieving lasting peace in the region and establishing relations based on mutual respect with Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement. Emphasizing the active participation of Ghana in the activities of the National Assembly as one of the founding states of the movement, Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the Summit Meeting of the Contact Group of the National Assembly on the fight against COVID-19, which took place in Baku March 2.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.



