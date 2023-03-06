Azerbaijani army IFV crews conduct live-fire training classes [VIDEO]

6 March 2023 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the combat training plan for 2023, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, live-fire training classes are being held to further improve the practical skills of the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crews.

In the classes, held on combined-arms range, the IFV crews performed practical exercises on driving and shooting.

Overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in difficult terrain, the tasks on driving combat vehicles, as well as tasks on shooting from armored vehicles in motion and motionless states were successfully accomplished.

During the classes, the main attention is focused on the development of individual skills of military personnel, as well as on further increasing the combat capability of the units.

