Azerbaijani foreign minister raps Armenia for drive to use Lachin road for illegal activities

27 February 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has blamed Armenia for coming against Baku’s proposal to set up border checkpoints on the operational Lachin road and the Zangazur corridor – yet to be built if the parties agree on it.

The foreign minister said this in a comment to reporters on February 26 when he was paying homage to the Khojaly genocide monument.

Jeyhun Bayramov commented on a statement of Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan that the Pashinyan government was not accepting Azerbaijan's proposal to build a border checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin road.

The Azerbaijani minister added that if these border checkpoints are created, everyone will see that the movement on the Lachin road proceeds in compliance with the requirements of the trilateral statement of the November 10, 2020.

We hope this would eliminate the tension, he said, adding that “at our working discussions with many international partners, this proposal was accepted as a sound and constructive proposal.

“However, unfortunately, Armenia did not respond to this in Munich. Two days later, the Armenian foreign minister issued a statement that this proposal was unacceptable to them. For us, it has several indicators. First is that Armenia is interested in continuing unlawful use of the Lachin road. This should raise a question for everyone. The second point is that there are great contradictions in Armenia’s approach. The contradiction is that Armenia wants to exercise pressure on Azerbaijan by bringing this to the agenda on all international platforms. On the other hand, once a constructive dialogue is offered to Armenia, Armenia unreasonably avoids it,” the minister underscored.

