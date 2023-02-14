Azerbaijan's Sumgayit dispatches humanitarian aid to Turkiye [PHOTO]

14 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's third biggest city of Sumgayit dispatched around 16 tons of humanitarian aid, including four container houses, with a total value of 230,000 manats ($135,290) to the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Additionally, Sumgayit will send 22 container houses intended for temporary residence of people in the quake-hit regions.

Special collection points for humanitarian aid have been set up in different parts of the city, where residents have been massively bringing bed linen, warm clothes, diapers, cleaning products, canned and dry food, medical and other necessary supplies.

In the coming days, it is planned to send humanitarian aid with a total weight of 75 tons and an amount of nearly 500,000 manats ($294,120) on more than 11 heavy trucks from the city.

Currently, activities to collect humanitarian aid in Sumgayit are continuing.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

