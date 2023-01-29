Azerbaijani president paying official visit to Hungary

29 January 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Hungary for an official visit, Azernews reports with reference to Azertac news agency.

A guard of honor was lined up for the president at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Hungarian Minister of Defence Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Advisor for International Affairs and Diplomacy to the Hungarian President Kristóf Altusz, and other officials.

