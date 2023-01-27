AZERNEWS releases another print issue

27 January 2023 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 27 January.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "The agitprop drama of the European Parliament: The thin end of the wedge for Brussels’ mediatory efforts?"; "In Tashkent, Azerbaijani, Uzbek officials discuss economic ties, regional situation"; "A writer who aimed at Americans’ hearts, hit them in the stomach"; "President Aliyev hopes relations & cooperation with France to be more fruitful in years to come" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.