Azerbaijan's parliament speaker in Turkiye to attend international event

9 January 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on a visit to Turkiye's Antalya city to participate in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.

"Today, a parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova paid a visit to the Turkish city of Antalya to participate in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly," the Azerbaijani embassy in Türkiye tweeted.

Earlier, it was noted that the delegation included Milli Majlis Chief of Staff Farid Hajiyev, MPs Ilham Mammadov, Anar Mammadov, and Aydin Huseynov, as well as Chairman of the Milli Majlis Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva.

In the context of discussions on subjects on the agenda of the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the delegation will represent Azerbaijan.

Numerous meetings between the Milli Majlis chairman and the leaders of the delegations taking part in the event are scheduled during the visit.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz