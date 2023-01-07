Day 27: Vehicles pass freely along Lachin road [PHOTO]

7 January 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

A peaceful protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGO representatives against ecocide in Karabakh has been underway on the Lachin road for the twenty-seventh day in a row, Azernews reports.

On January 6, the conditions for the unhindered passage of two passenger cars, four trucks, and a supply vehicle owned by the Russian peacekeepers along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road were made available.

A total of 24 vehicles passed through the Lachin-Khankandi road on January 6.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Khankandi-Lachin road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

In a nutshell, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

