Azerbaijani FM expresses his condolences on death of Belarusian FM
By Trend
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences on the death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Trend reports via Bayramov’s Twitter publication.
"With deep regret I learned about the death of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus V.V. Makei. Vladimir Vladimirovich was a real diplomat, a patriot of Belarus and a friend of Azerbaijan. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.
