Azerbaijani FM expresses his condolences on death of Belarusian FM

27 November 2022 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences on the death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Trend reports via Bayramov’s Twitter publication.

"With deep regret I learned about the death of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus V.V. Makei. Vladimir Vladimirovich was a real diplomat, a patriot of Belarus and a friend of Azerbaijan. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

