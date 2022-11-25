Russian, Turkish military observers inspect minefield in Saribaba peak

25 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The command of the Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijani territory, and the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center inspected the recently discovered minefield planted by illegal Armenian armed formations in Saribaba peak direction in Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Azernews reports.

At the invitation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces Maj-Gen Andrey Volkov, Head of the Turkish contingent of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center, Maj-Gen Fatih Akpinar, Head of the Russian contingent of the Center, Rear Admiral Oleg Semenov visited the area.

Reportedly, the military attaches of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan also traveled from Shusha to Lachin to inspect the venue.

To recap, an area with 350 anti-personnel mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021, was detected in the Saribaba peak direction, following landmine clearance activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on November 21. Sappers of the Azerbaijani army neutralized 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines on November 21.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

