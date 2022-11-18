Georgian president sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

18 November 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to note with satisfaction that Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan are bound together by exemplary friendship, strategic partnership, and good neighborly relations. During this period, our countries have deepened close cooperation in many important fields. I am glad that the existing relations between peoples and governments, built on a solid foundation, are developing successfully and with renewed interest today.

It is beyond doubt that we will spare no effort to further deepen our exemplary strategic cooperation based on our common goals, mutual support, and interests. This goal of ours was reaffirmed during your visit to Georgia.

I am sure that the existing high-level relations and cooperation between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be continued and our strategic partnership will play an important role in the implementation of our joint initiatives at the bilateral and regional level.

Your Excellency,

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my utmost respect to you, convey my best wishes on this remarkable date, and wish peace and stability to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Irakli Garibashvili

Prime Minister of Georgia

