UN ready to work with Azerbaijan to achieve peace, prosperity, sustainable development

9 November 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN Office in Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 9 - the State Flag Day, Trend reports, referring to the office's tweet.

"UN in Azerbaijan extends its warm congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Flag Day. We value our partnership with Azerbaijan and stand ready to work together to achieve peace, prosperity & sustainable development. Happy State Flag Day!" the tweet said.

The flag, which is one of the official symbols of the Republic of Azerbaijan (along with the anthem and coat of arms), was first approved on November 9, 1918 by the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

On October 18, 1991 by constitutional act "On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the Republic of Azerbaijan, as the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, restored its state symbols, including the state flag.

By the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.

